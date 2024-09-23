Embedded Computing Design

Must-Attend Keynotes at the embedded world North America Conference

By Tiera Oliver

September 23, 2024

The embedded systems landscape is ever-evolving and various industry professionals eagerly await embedded world North America 2024.

From October 8 – 10, embedded world North America will take place in Austin, Texas at the Austin Convention Center.

The conference promises to highlight innovations and trends and showcase exhibitors and conference sessions on topics like automotive, IoT, AI, networking and connectivity, safety and security, and more.

Two keynotes stand out for their dedication to the future of embedded systems and their impact on global development. Here’s a sneak peek into what these sessions will offer:

Navigating the Future: Technological Breakpoints Reshaping Embedded Systems by 2030

In this forward-looking keynote, Silicon Labs’ CEO Matt Johnson and CTO Daniel Cooley will explore the technological shifts designed to revolutionize the embedded systems industry over the next five years. The session will focus on four key pillars of embedded development: Compute, Connect, Secure, and Smart.

Attendees will gain insights into how Generative AI, evolving communication standards, and the advancements in post-quantum encryption will shape the future of embedded systems. With the growing complexity of embedded devices, this keynote will address how these technologies can streamline development, enhance security, and drive smarter systems across industries.

Speakers

  • Matt Johnson, CEO, Silicon Labs
  • Daniel Cooley, SVP and Chief Technology Officer, Silicon Labs

Date

8th October // 10:05 am – 10:50 am // Ballroom A, Level 1

Building for Sustainable Development Goals with Open Source

For those passionate about using technology for social impact, Kate Stewart, VP of Dependable Embedded Systems at The Linux Foundation, will present a compelling keynote diving deep into the role of open-source technologies, such as the Zephyr Project, in advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Kate will explore how open source is fostering innovation in resource-constrained environments and highlight the importance of collaboration to overcome the unique challenges posed by these initiatives.

Attendees will walk away with actionable strategies for leveraging open-source platforms to drive sustainability, alongside an understanding of future needs to ensure the success of SDG-related projects.

Speaker

Kate Stewart, VP of Dependable Embedded Systems, The Linux Foundation

Date

9th October // 10:05 am – 10:50 am // Ballroom A, Level 1

Why You Should Attend

Both keynotes promise to offer invaluable insights into the future of embedded systems, from the perspectives of technological breakthroughs to sustainable development. Whether you're interested in how AI, Quantum encryption, and communication standards will shape the next decade or how open-source is paving the way for global sustainability, these sessions will surely provide thought-provoking content and actionable strategies.

For more information about the conference and program, visit: https://embedded-world-na.com/conference-program/

For more information about the conference sessions, visit: https://embeddedcomputing.com/technology/iot/edge-computing/embedded-world-north-america-conference-sessions-bring-solutions

Stay tuned for more updates on what’s in store at Embedded World North America 2024!

