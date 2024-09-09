embedded world North America Conference Sessions Bring Solutions

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

It’s almost time for the first-ever embedded world North America, which will take place in Austin, Texas at the Austin Convention Center from October 8-10. The event will be filled with more than 150 exhibitors and dozens of conference sessions that will focus on the value chain for embedded system development and production, distributed artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) segments.

embedded world North American is organized by subsidiary NürnbergMesse North America Inc.

Let’s take a look at some of the sessions you can expect to attend during the three-day show.

On day one, October 8, the breakouts will be on TinyML, MIPI, Bluetooth, SGET, and IoT topics. The second day will investigate automotive, safety & security, edgeAI, and wired connectivity. Day three is about wireless and cellular connectivity, human-machine interfaces (HMI), software and systems engineering, and Real-time Operating Systems (RTOS).

As you can see, the topics are wide-ranging but focused on the important engineering challenges facing embedded computing engineers and developers today. These include AI questions like algorithmic design for Bluetooth channel sounding, or curb management through edgeAI in smart cities. Open standards, of course, make a big impression in the schedule, including how they can pave the way toward Software-defined manufacturing and how to go from low-power PoC to product.

There’s so much more to see and learn coming up at the first-ever embedded world North America. Each day will also feature an expert panel discussion that will delve into issues and insights as only these experts can.

The IoT M2M Council is hosting two of these hour-long sessions:

“Securing IoT Devices: by Design or by Default” will be hosted by Ellen Boehm, SVP, IoT Strategy & Operations, Keyfactor, and the panelists will be Josh Heller, Product Security Chair of Digi International; Syed Zaeem Hosain, Founder & Chief Evangelist at Aeris Communications; Marc Plante, Director, Business Development for Somos; and Fred Yentz, CEO of IoT Launch.

The other session will be “Convergence: Satellite, 5G, Low-Power Connectivity Combine for IoT”

as moderated by Keith Kreisher, Executive Director of the IoT M2M Council. The panel will include Martin Jefferson, Commercial IoT Data Services Manager, Globalstar; Cyril Lebel, VP IoT Sales, Vodafone Business; and Carmen Redondo, Director, Global Marketing Antennas, Kyocera AVX.

Of course, we at Open Systems Media will also be hosting a session on “Open-Source vs. Commercial Hardware and Software” with Steve Tateosian, SVP of Industrial MCUs, Infineon Technologies; Kate Stewart, VP, Dependable Embedded Systems, The Linux Foundation

TBD, Commercial SW Representative; and Doug Norton, CMO, Inspire Semiconductor.

tinyML Foundation is bringing a fireside chat between Moderator Pete Bernard of the tinyML Foundation and Nakul Duggal, General Manager of Automotive and IoT at Qualcomm on the topic of “Flipping The Script on AI - How To Get More AI Impact with Less Resources.”

Finally, NXP Semiconductors’ Gulroz Singh, Sr. SoC Safety Architect, will host a panel of experts on “Evolving Landscape of Automotive Semiconductor Functional Safety” with Harshini Yerra, Functional Safety Design Lead at Microchip Technology; Bernhard Kaiser, Principal Safety Consultant at Ansys, Inc.; and Keshav Mathur, Staff Engineer Functional Safety at ARM.

This barely scratches the surface of all the amazing content coming up at embedded world North America. For more information, visit embedded-world-na.com.

