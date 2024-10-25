Embedded Computing Design

New Tough Edge AI Platform from Lanner

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 25, 2024

Image Credit: Lanner

Lanner’s new EAI-I731 is an innovative Edge AI platform designed to support low-latency AI inference in extreme industrial environments. The design leverages Intel power and meets the challenges of real-time computer vision applications, such as visual quality inspection, intelligent traffic management, and multi-stream video analytics for physical security. Operating temperatures range from -25ºC to 65ºC,
 

Modular Design:

Scalable architecture, comprising a compute unit and an expansion unit, for flexibility

Compute Unit:

12th, 13th, or 14th Gen Intel Core processors and supporting up to 64GB of DDR5 memory

I/O options include 2x 2.5Gbe RJ45, 8x USB, 2x COM, and 4x DIO ports

Expansion Unit:

Support for additional 2x storage drive bays and 2x PCIe slots for compatibility with NVIDIA A2 or L4 GPU cards

Wireless Connectivity:  

5G, LTE, and WiFi

For more information, visit lannerinc.com.

