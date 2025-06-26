OpenAI for Government & 5G Smart Manufacturing

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Editor-in-Chief Ken Briodagh dives into the transformative role of AI in Smart Manufacturing and the impact of 5G connectivity on enterprise operations with Telit Cinterion’s Bill Dykas, Senior Product Line Manager, and Stan Gray, SVP of IoT Broadband and High Cat Vertical Sales.

But first, Rich, Ken, and I unpack the recent "OpenAI for Government" initiative—a collaboration between OpenAI and the U.S. Department of Defense. Is this a bold step toward smarter public-sector technology, or does it raise serious concerns about security and oversight?