Embedded Computing Design

OpenAI for Government & 5G Smart Manufacturing

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

By Embedded Insiders

June 26, 2025

Podcast

OpenAI for Government & 5G Smart Manufacturing

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Editor-in-Chief Ken Briodagh dives into the transformative role of AI in Smart Manufacturing and the impact of 5G connectivity on enterprise operations with Telit Cinterion’s Bill Dykas, Senior Product Line Manager, and Stan Gray, SVP of IoT Broadband and High Cat Vertical Sales.

But first, Rich, Ken, and I unpack the recent "OpenAI for Government" initiative—a collaboration between OpenAI and the U.S. Department of Defense. Is this a bold step toward smarter public-sector technology, or does it raise serious concerns about security and oversight?

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

More from Embedded Computing

More from Embedded

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
Networking & 5G - 5G
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Solid Sands
Solid Sands to Acquire Plum Hall

December 3, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Ambarella
Ambarella Showcases CV7 Edge AI Vision SoC at CES 2026

January 6, 2026

MORE