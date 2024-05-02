Embedded Computing Design

Silent Tech: Exploring Advanced AI Noise Suppression

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

May 02, 2024

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Alexander Kain, Skyworks Solutions’ Senior Principal Artificial Intelligence Systems Engineer joins the podcast to discuss his company’s advanced AI noise suppression, designed to reduce noise in a variety of environments and applications. 

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another Dev Talk joined by Ron Konezny, the CEO of Digi International. To switch things up, they’re discussing how professionals like Ron got their start in the industry, how they’ve kept their momentum, and just a little more info to give us a glimpse into their daily lives.  

But first, Rich and Ken discuss the accelerated convergence of AI, IoT, and embedded systems. 

