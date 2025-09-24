Embedded Executive: Move AI to the Endpoint | Ambiq

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

AI is a technology that generally requires a significant amount of power and high compute performance. Hence, it’s typically relegated to the Cloud or to an Edge-based computer.

Performing AI at the endpoint has not been feasible for those reasons. With ambiq’s Sub-threshold Power Optimized technology (SPOT), performing AI at the endpoint is a reality. And the doors/applications that it opens are extremely cool.

Hear more about it in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I spoke to Ambiq’s Vice President of AI, Carlos Morales. Note that Ambiq just recently released the latest version of neuralSPOT, which now includes key performance enhancements specific to the company’s Apollo5 family, amongst other features, some of which are specific to AI development.