Embedded Executive: Move AI to the Endpoint | Ambiq

By Rich Nass

September 24, 2025

AI is a technology that generally requires a significant amount of power and high compute performance. Hence, it’s typically relegated to the Cloud or to an Edge-based computer.

Performing AI at the endpoint has not been feasible for those reasons. With ambiq’s Sub-threshold Power Optimized technology (SPOT), performing AI at the endpoint is a reality. And the doors/applications that it opens are extremely cool. 

Hear more about it in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I spoke to Ambiq’s Vice President of AI, Carlos Morales. Note that Ambiq just recently released the latest version of neuralSPOT, which now includes key performance enhancements specific to the company’s Apollo5 family, amongst other features, some of which are specific to AI development.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

