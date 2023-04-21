Embedded Computing Design

Fast-Track AI Performance with the 24 Gb/s GDDR6 PHY

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

April 21, 2023

Image Credit: Rambus

San Jose, California. Rambus Inc. reached a product milestone for accelerating AI in its GDDR6 memory interface. The interface supports upwards of 24 Gigabits per second (Gb/s) including 96 Gigabytes per second (GB/s) of bandwidth for each device.

Engineers can combine the Rambus GDDR6 PHY with Rambus’s digital controller IP to fully complete GDDR6 memory interface subsystem solutions. “With the new level of performance achieved by our GDDR6 PHY, designers can deliver the bandwidth needed by the most demanding workloads,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus.

Features:

  • Data speed up to 24 Gb/s for a maximum bandwidth of 96 GB/s
  • Includes LabStation development environment (quick system bring-up, characterization and debug)
  • Reference design and support for packaging and PCB

“With the most advanced speed and bandwidth, the Rambus GDDR6 PHY will offer a considerable boost in performance for next-generation graphics,” said Soo-Kyoum Kim, vice president, memory semiconductors at IDC.

For more information, visit  www.rambus.com/interface-ip/ddrn-phys/gddr6/.

