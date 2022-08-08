NVIDIA Expands AI with Jetson AGX Orin

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

The NVIDIA Partner Network is releasing more commercially accessible products driven by the new module, Jetson AGX Orin. The new module delivers up to a 6x performance increase over preceding devices.

The Jetson partners are creating assests for designers to develop and implement the Orin-powered systems. The Orin easily works with cameras, sensors, software, and connectivity of AI, robotics, AIoT and more embedded applications.

Having the capability of up to 275 trillion processes per second and assistance for numerous concurrent AI application pipelines, the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit with NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU accelerates deep learning workloads. Connectivity possibilities include WiFi 6/6E, LTE and 5G

The ready to go systems are available with differing options including peripherals that facilitate clients in their hurdles within industries ranging from:

manufacturing

retail

construction

agriculture

logistics,

healthcare,

smart cities,

last-mile delivery

Developing Efficient AI-Driven Products

Conventionally, system designers have been constrained in handling several parallel data streams for complicated edge environments.

While facing stringent latency needs such as, energy-efficiency constraints, and issues with high-bandwidth wireless connectivity, developers can now handle over-the-air software updates. The need for multiple chip designs to

Engineers have been forced to include various chips in their designs to control the compute power necessary to manage a multitude of data being utilized.

Leveraging the power of the Jetson AGX Orin, system designers can create better in-house results utilizing complex AI models. The AI models can solve problems such as organic language comprehension, 3D perception, and multi-sensor fusion.

There are four Jetson Orin-centered production modules being released, including the Jetson AGX Orin 32GB, the 64GB version (expected November), and two Orin NX production modules anticipated within the year.

The NVIDIA Jetson software stack has numerous organizations and developers creating and employing enhanced AI solutions on Jetson.

According to NVIDIA, “On top of JetPack SDK, which includes the NVIDIA CUDA-X accelerated stack, Jetson Orin supports multiple NVIDIA platforms and frameworks such as Isaac for robotics, DeepStream for computer vision, Riva for natural language understanding, TAO Toolkit to accelerate model development with pretrained models, and Metropolis, an application framework, set of developer tools and partner ecosystem that brings visual data and AI together to improve operational efficiency and safety across industries.”

For more information, visit from retail and distribution partners worldwide.