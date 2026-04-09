Embedded Computing Design

Scale-Up & Scale Out: Addressing the Demands of Modern AI Networks

By Embedded Insiders

April 09, 2026

Podcast

Scale-Up & Scale Out: Addressing the Demands of Modern AI Networks

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Aravind Srikumar, SVP of Product & Marketing at Upscale AI, joins the podcast to discuss how the company is tackling both scale-up and scale-out networking, why it's important to address both sides of the networking equation, and today's requirements for an AI-optimized network.

(Upscale AI's recent announcement with NVIDIA: https://upscaleai.com/upscale-ai-supercharges-open-heterogeneous-scale-out-ai-clusters-with-nvidia-ethernet-switch-silicon/)

Next, Rich is joined by David Sandys, the Senior Director of Technical Enablement and Engagement at DigiKey, with a recap of embedded world. 

But first, Ken and I are talking about the advanced packaging trend, and how it seems the industry is shifting from the traditional chip scaling approach that is Moore's Law. 

 
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