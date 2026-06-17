The Road to Automate 2026: Velasea Demonstrates Edge AI, Automation, and Robotics Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Velasea

Velasea will attend Automate 2026 where at Booth 4626 it will exhibit its fanless embedded systems, panel PCs, and compute platforms built for harsh environments, real-time processing, and long-lifecycle deployments. The company is showcasing its full industrial platform - edge computing hardware, rugged embedded systems, and the partner ecosystem that connects it together.

Velasea's hardware is built for the workloads defining modern automation including machine vision processing, cobot and robotic control, and autonomous operations that demand consistent, low-latency compute at the edge.

The platforms are designed to help engineers move toward Industry 5.0 moving past just connectivity to real intelligence.

Partner Ecosystem:

Inductive Automation for SCADA and HMI

SORBA.ai for AI-driven operational insights

Barbara for edge intelligence

ZEDEDA for distributed cloud management

Spectro Cloud for hybrid cloud orchestration

Velasea works with OEMs and system integrators to find the right hardware and build a solution that is viable across sites, lines, and regions. Velasea believes that as robotics, software, and data platforms continue to converge, the compute infrastructure tying it all together must be flexible enough to keep up and rugged enough to last.

For more information, visit velasea.com/products/edge-compute/.