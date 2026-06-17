Embedded Computing Design

The Road to Automate 2026: Velasea Demonstrates Edge AI, Automation, and Robotics Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 17, 2026

Blog

The Road to Automate 2026: Velasea Demonstrates Edge AI, Automation, and Robotics Solutions
Image Credit: Velasea

Velasea will attend Automate 2026 where at Booth 4626 it will exhibit its fanless embedded systems, panel PCs, and compute platforms built for harsh environments, real-time processing, and long-lifecycle deployments. The company is showcasing its full industrial platform - edge computing hardware, rugged embedded systems, and the partner ecosystem that connects it together.

Velasea's hardware is built for the workloads defining modern automation including machine vision processing, cobot and robotic control, and autonomous operations that demand consistent, low-latency compute at the edge.

The platforms are designed to help engineers move toward Industry 5.0 moving past just connectivity to real intelligence.

Partner Ecosystem:

  • Inductive Automation for SCADA and HMI
  • SORBA.ai for AI-driven operational insights
  • Barbara for edge intelligence
  • ZEDEDA for distributed cloud management  
  • Spectro Cloud for hybrid cloud orchestration

Velasea works with OEMs and system integrators to find the right hardware and build a solution that is viable across sites, lines, and regions. Velasea believes that as robotics, software, and data platforms continue to converge, the compute infrastructure tying it all together must be flexible enough to keep up and rugged enough to last.

For more information, visit velasea.com/products/edge-compute/.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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Categories
Edge AI
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Machine Vision
IoT - Edge Computing
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