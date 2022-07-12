Vecow and MediaTek Collaborate to Accelerate Next Generation AIoT Deployments

Embedded Computing Design

Vecow Co. and MediaTek Incorporated announced a strategic collaboration to deploy the Vecow ESOM-MT-1200, built with the new MediaTek Genio platform, to accelerate the development and deployment of AIoT applications.

The solution is designed to enable customers to deploy AIoT applications across industries from intelligent security, smart retail, and traffic vision to digital signage at the edge.

Vecow ESOM-MT-1200 features MediaTek Genio 1200 that integrates Octa-core processor with Quad C-A78 & Quad C-A55, AI accelerator with 4.8 TOPS performance, and supports onboard 8G LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC, multiple high-speed interfaces, and Mali-G57 GPU. The ESOM-MT-1200 SOM module consists of a simple carrier board with a 5.25-inch form factor. Meanwhile, the ESOM-MT-1200 supports Android 11 and Yocto 3.1 operating system.

Vecow will be sampling ESOM-MT-1200 to early access partners and customers in early August 2022.

For more information, visit: www.mediatek.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

