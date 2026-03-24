Embedded Computing Design

Bram Verhoef of Axelera Al Discusses Crowd Analytics at embedded world 2026

March 24, 2026

Video

Bram Verhoef of Axelera Al discusses crowd analytics at embedded world 2026

Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm’s New Medical All-in-One PCs Feature IP65 Front Panel, Built-In Power Supply, and “Clean Me” Mode

February 24, 2026

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: element14
element14 Smart Industry Challenge Offers Engineers a Chance to Build Prototypes and Win Test Equipment

March 25, 2026

MORE
Security
Embedded Executive: Once Again, You MUST Implement Security | Thistle Technologies

March 18, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: WITTENSTEIN
The Road to embedded world: WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Showcases SAFERTOS for Safety-Critical Environments

March 5, 2026

MORE