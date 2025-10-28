ACROSSER and CubiVision Enable Inventory Management

ACROSSER provides rugged, high-performance embedded computing platforms for AI, industrial automation, in-vehicle, and IoT applications. They design and manufacture customizable hardware that accelerates the development and deployment of intelligent systems in demanding environments.

The company, during a recent visit, gave us an inside look at an example of a product use case powered by its AI tools. CubiVision is a volumetric sensing solution integrated with Acrosser's EAC-10N Edge AI computing series, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano. CubiVIsion comes from a company called iSSA Technology, based in Taoyuan, Taiwan, and we saw how the CubiVision module performs a volumetric measurement of a box within the camera’s view. When the box is moved, replaced with another size, or swapped for a different object, the camera automatically updates the measurements to reflect the change.

For applications, ACROSSER says most of its customers deploy the AI model into inventory tracking, volumetric measurement and load rate management for logistic trucks and the model is widely deployed.

This kind of edge AI processing for logistics is becoming more important every day for inventory management, supply chain management, quality control systems and many other applications.

Take a look at the video for an inside peek.

Product page link: Smart Logistics | ACROSSER