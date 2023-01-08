Embedded Computing Design

CES 2023: AAEON Announces AI Edge Box PC Range Powered by NVIDIA

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

January 08, 2023

Image Provided by AAEON

CES 2023. During CES 2023, AAEON demonstrated its AI edge solutions driven by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin system-on-module (SoM), the BOXER-8652AI and the BOXER-8651AI. The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano will power the BOXER-8621AI while in the near future we will see the release of the BOXER-8646AI.

Including multiple GbE LAN, USB 3.2 ports, and expansion slots for 5G, Wi-Fi, and NVMe support, applications in the areas of smart retail, smart city, logistics, and Industry 4.0 will get a boost leveraging the Jetson AGX Orin’s AI. Upcoming products from AAEON utilizing the Orin-based SOM will include NVIDIA JetPack 5.x SDK for Jetson software stack support to develop AI.  

The future release of the BOXER-8646AI will ensure connectivity and deployment of multiple cameras and sensors. It features:

  • 12 RJ-45 LAN ports for PoE
  • 10GbE LAN
  • Five DB-9 connectors (CANbus)
  • 8-bit DIO
  • RS-232/422/485
  • Wi-Fi
  • 5G
  • PCIe capabilities (M.2 E, B, and M Keys)

“Our goal is to provide our customers with elite solutions, and to do that we continually seek out the newest and most advanced technologies,” said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President of AAEON’s System Platform Division. “The NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform will elevate our AI solutions range to new heights of sophistication, providing our customers with the tools to build world-class applications,” Hsueh added.

Watch a CES 2023 exclusive video from NVIDIA, below:

For more information on AAEON’s AI Edge Box PC Range, visit www.aaeon.com.

 

