New Low Light Enhancement Tech from Visidon and Inuitive

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Visidon, Inuitive

Visidon, and Inuitive announced a solution for reliable, and real-time low light technology. The solution solves the problem of traditional noise reduction algorithms for edge devices, such as robotics, consumer electronic devices with cameras, and surveillance systems. Integrating Intuitive’s NU4100 vision-on-chip processor and its AI image processing and depth sending with Visidon’s low light enhancement technology moves vision technology closer to next-generation.

Shlomo Gadot, CEO at Inuitive, commented: “We are very pleased to have partnered with Visidon, who are a great addition to our ecosystem of software partners. Through our co-developed solution with them, we now offer stellar image quality even in the most challenging light conditions, not only unlocking a huge market potential but also democratizing access to such technology.”

Included in the joint platform is denoising mixed noise within the capture caused by low light and harsh environments adding Vividon’s neural networks to isolate signals from noise interference. The NU4100 enables robots to use the solution for processing.

Markus Turtinen, Co-founder and CEO at Visidon, commented: “We are extremely pleased to be working together with Inuitive. Our partnership further expands our reach in the robotic applications market and beyond. We look forward to deepening this partnership.”

