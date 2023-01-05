Read My LIPSedge S-Series Demonstration at CES 2023

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by LIPS

CES 2023. LIPS and Ambarella announced the new CV2 CVflow edge AI perception SoC based LIPSedge S-series 3D Stereo Camera. LIPS will be highlighting the S-Series during CES 2023. The solution combines high-resolution 2D and 3D image processing in one camera for machine vision applications. “By working with an industrial AI perception processing leader like Ambarella, we were able to come up with this next-gen 3D camera design that powers both 2D and 3D image processing on a single camera,” said Luke Liu, CEO of LIPS Corporation. “Adding this AI sensor fusion capability to our camera portfolio dramatically changes the machine vision landscape going forward.”

The LIPSedge S-Series features a widely recognized shutter sensor for the reduction of ocular distortion capturing clear images in rugged environments. To leverage Vision Guided Robotics (VGR), the SoC implements a six-axis IMU, also making it ideal for applications including Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR), and unmanned drones.

Industrial architectures supported include OpenNI, OpenCV, ROS/ROS2, Halcon, and Nvidia Isaac. The 3D Stereo Camera creates 720p depth and up to 4K RGB resolution with a wide FOV and connectivity inputs for USB and PoE.

“Our CVflow edge AI perception SoCs provide the required neural network performance, stereovision support and excellent image quality, all while running with extremely low power consumption,” said Chris Day, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Ambarella. “This industry leading performance per watt enabled LIPS to develop their next-generation 3D camera design, which supports industrial customers and systems integrators with reduced time to market.”

For more information on the LIPSedge S-Series 3D Stereo Camera, visit lips-hci.com.