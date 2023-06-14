Embedded Executive: Explosive Growth in Cloud-based AI, Unisys

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

We talk a lot here about Edge-based AI and all the things that it can accomplish. But that leaves out a significant portion of the market, that being Cloud-based AI and machine learning.

According to one expert, Christina Mongan, the Director of Emerging Technologies on the Innovation Ecosystem and Emerging Technologies team at Unisys, Cloud-based AI is experiencing significant growth. To understand why that’s happening and what can be expected going forward, I spoke to Christina on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.