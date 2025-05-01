Rambus Announces Next-Gen CryptoManager Security IP Solutions

Rambus Inc. announced the introduction of its next-generation CryptoManager Security IP solutions, including Root of Trust, Hub, and Core families. The CryptoManager Security IP offerings are designed to deliver functional integration and security, enabling customers to choose the level of security features and capabilities for their applications.

The CryptoManager Root of Trust delivers a fully turnkey solution and offers the industry’s first Quantum Safe boot flow. The CryptoManager Hub combines cryptographic building blocks for customers designing their root of trust or secure processor. With support for a broad set of security functionality and certifications, Rambus CryptoManager Security IP solutions help customers accelerate the time to market of chips for the data center, AI, and other advanced applications.

CryptoManager Security IP solutions include:

CryptoManager Root of Trust products offer fully programmable security processor functionality, including multithreading and multi-host capabilities. The CryptoManager Root of Trust family provides advanced anti-tamper and Quantum Safe protection for boot and HW acceleration.

CryptoManager Hub products are ideal for customers building their own Root of Trust or security processor. CryptoManager Hub products feature a suite of symmetric, asymmetric, and quantum-safe cryptographic accelerators along with certified true random number generators designed to meet security standards for various applications.

CryptoManager Core products are a suite of symmetric cryptographic accelerators designed to provide flexibility for customers building their own Root of Trust solutions.

Supports certifications like FIPS, SESIP, PSA, and ISO 26262 & 21434.

Figure 1: Rambus CryptoManager Root of Trust Three-Tier Architecture

