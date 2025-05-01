Intel Foundry Taps IC’Alps for Advanced ASIC Design Expertise

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: IC’Alps With its experience in managing complete turnkey ASIC/SoC projects, IC’Alps is joining the Intel Foundry Accelerator Alliance program as partner for both the Design Services Alliance (DSA) and the Value Chain Alliance (VCA) with the goal to hasten innovative ASIC design, production, and time-to-market for Intel Foundry’s clients. Membership is garnered through an inspection of processes, methods, design flows, and past achievements.

“Intel Foundry is excited to welcome IC’Alps to its Accelerator Ecosystem Alliance program, as part of the Value Chain Alliance and Design Services Alliance programs”, said Craig Orr, GM Silicon Business Unit, CMO Intel Foundry.

The knowledge IC’Alps brings will help manage the architecture of the ASIC or specific sub-bloc intended for an integrated circuit (ASIC or ASSP – Application Specific Standard Product). According to IC’Alps, it will also handle the front-end design and associated verification effort, the back-end covering all the physical implementation up to the sign-off having everything in hand to manufacture the device (GDSII file).

“We are honoured to integrate this newly formed Intel Foundry’s Value Chain Alliance fostering state-of-the-art skills, processes and expertise”, said Lucille Engels, COO of IC’Alps. “In addition to facilitating Intel Foundry’s customers advanced chip designs, IC’Alps will gain useful hands-on experience on Intel Foundry’s advanced processes and will be able to efficiently support innovation within this Alliances.”

For more information, visit icalps.com.