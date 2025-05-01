Embedded Computing Design

Intel Foundry Taps IC’Alps for Advanced ASIC Design Expertise

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 01, 2025

News

Image Credit: IC’Alps

With its experience in managing complete turnkey ASIC/SoC projects, IC’Alps is joining the Intel Foundry Accelerator Alliance program as partner for both the Design Services Alliance (DSA) and the Value Chain Alliance (VCA) with the goal to hasten innovative ASIC design, production, and time-to-market for Intel Foundry’s clients. Membership is garnered through an inspection of processes, methods, design flows, and past achievements.

“Intel Foundry is excited to welcome IC’Alps to its Accelerator Ecosystem Alliance program, as part of the Value Chain Alliance and Design Services Alliance programs”, said Craig Orr, GM Silicon Business Unit, CMO Intel Foundry.

The knowledge IC’Alps brings will help manage the architecture of the ASIC or specific sub-bloc intended for an integrated circuit (ASIC or ASSP – Application Specific Standard Product). According to IC’Alps, it will also handle the front-end design and associated verification effort, the back-end covering all the physical implementation up to the sign-off having everything in hand to manufacture the device (GDSII file).  

“We are honoured to integrate this newly formed Intel Foundry’s Value Chain Alliance fostering state-of-the-art skills, processes and expertise”, said Lucille Engels, COO of IC’Alps. “In addition to facilitating Intel Foundry’s customers advanced chip designs, IC’Alps will gain useful hands-on experience on Intel Foundry’s advanced processes and will be able to efficiently support innovation within this Alliances.”

For more information, visit icalps.com

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Industrial
IoT
Processing
Healthcare
AI in Healthcare, Reverse-Engineering, and Industry Acquisitions

April 17, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Peridio
Peridio’s Avocado OS Simplifies Secure Boot, Updates, and Debugging for Embedded Developers

April 30, 2025

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: IC’Alps
Intel Foundry Taps IC’Alps for Advanced ASIC Design Expertise

May 1, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: New Eagle
New Eagle Launches Edge AI Raptor HPC Platform with John Deere VPU

April 28, 2025

MORE