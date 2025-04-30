Revolutionizing Textile Recycling with ASUS IoT Edge AI

Traditional sorting methods are struggling to keep up with the complexities of modern textiles, leading to inefficiencies and increased waste. But with ASUS IoT Edge AI solutions, powered by 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ processors, the industry is transforming. Our powerful, rugged AI systems—featuring advanced machine learning, CNN models, and Intel's cutting-edge AI acceleration—deliver real-time, high-precision sorting, seamlessly integrating with diverse sensors to reduce waste, improve accuracy, and maximize sustainability. Download our white paper to explore how ASUS IoT and Intel are revolutionizing textile recycling and setting a new benchmark for AI-driven industrial efficiency.



Name: Chiaohui Chang

Title: Senior Product Director at ASUS

Chiaohui Chang is a Senior Product Director at ASUS, specializing in product strategy and planning for edge computers, AI accelerators, and industrial solutions across key sectors, including Retail, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. With a strong focus on innovation, she drives the integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance product performance, optimize operational efficiency, and enable digital transformation. Her expertise in cutting-edge technologies positions her as a leader in delivering advanced, high-impact solutions that address industry challenges and drive business growth.