Mouser Electronics to Showcase Cutting-Edge Industrial Tech at Automate 2025

Mouser Electronics, Inc. will be located at Booth #5239 during Automate 2025, May 12 through 15, at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, Michigan, showcasing innovations in industrial solutions. Visitors will learn from Mouser experts as they provide the series, Empowering Innovation Together, examining topics affecting engineering design.

"As one of the premier events for this industry, Automate brings together the entire robotics and automation ecosystem and gives engineers and systems integrators the unique opportunity to experience firsthand the newest technologies," said Eric Wendt, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics.

The booth will also host representatives discussing available informative eBooks and Mouser’s technical resource hub. To foster new develops in industry, the booth will have an opportunity for visitors to sign up for its newsletters and new product emails that deliver down to the fact technical information.

To learn more about Automate, visit https://info.mouser.com/automate-2025/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.