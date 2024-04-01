embedded world 2024 Best in Show Nominees: AI & Machine Learning

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees in the AI and Machine Learning category:

Eurotech - ReliaCOR 44-11

ReliaCOR 44-11 is a built-in secure edge AI platform that simplifies the complex process of bringing AI into daily operations, combining computing power and connectivity capabilities. Designed for effortless model deployment, it tackles the challenge of implementing AI without the complexity of coding, drastically reducing time from concept to operational use. It simplifies on-site maintenance and security is integrated at every level (from hardware to software) to help protect against breaches and avoid operational disruptions. Flexible and scalable, it avoids vendor lock-in and minimizes the total cost of ownership.

The reliable Edge AI platform brings innovation by combining high-performance computing, built-in security, and ease of use, thanks to its software suite integrated with NVIDIA Triton. It minimizes implementation and operational risks through certifications like ANSI/ISA 62443, IEC 62443, while also ensuring long-term compatibility and support through Ubuntu certification.

For more information, visit: https://www.eurotech.com/products/reliacor-44-11-edge-ai-server/

Klika Tech: GenAI and tinyML Solution Accelerator

This solution utilizes a unique combination of Edge- and Cloud-based AI-driven anomaly detection to safeguard industrial HVAC systems against potential failures, ensuring operational efficiency and preventing costly downtime. The Klika Tech and Infineon accelerator connects HVAC systems to AWS cloud for robust data collection and analytics, enabling real-time anomaly detection and condition analysis. The Edge ML based on tinyML pre-trained model is further enhanced by AWS's advanced GenAI language mode running on off-premise cloud, combining Edge and Cloud learning and decision-making, providing service personnel with precise diagnostics and rapid response capabilities. Operators receive actionable insights and detailed guidance, enabling proactive maintenance and extending the life of HVAC assets while ensuring a comfortable environment for customers.

This Edge and Cloud AI-driven HVAC Anomaly Detection Solution present Best of Both Worlds AI approach and stands out for the Embedded World Best in Show Award due to its innovative integration of real-time data analytics, advanced sensor technology, and AI-assisted diagnostics. It revolutionizes predictive maintenance, enhances operational efficiency, and extends asset life by preventing costly failures before they occur. The collaboration between Klika Tech, Infineon, AWS, and tinyML Foundation offers a sophisticated, proactive tool that transforms maintenance strategies and delivers actionable insights, thereby setting a new benchmark in embedded technology for industrial systems. This forward-thinking approach embodies the future of smart industry management and is a clear frontrunner for the award.

For more information, visit: https://www.klika-tech.com/solutions/iiot-hvac-anomaly-detection-tinyml-solution-accelerator

ADATA Industrial - IM2P41B8 Industrial SSD

IM2P41B8 is designed with high-spec 3D eTLC technology boasting 7K PE cycles, specifically developed to meet durability requirements, significantly reducing the need for product replacement on the user end. Coupled with PCIe Gen4 high-speed access, it is particularly beneficial for applications such as monitoring, edge servers, 5G, artificial intelligence, and AIoT.

PCIe Gen4x4 interface/ NVMe 1.4 compliant; 112-layer 3D TLC (BiCS5) NAND flash for higher capacities and endurance; 3K P/E cycle rating for great durability and reliability; Comes in capacities up to 4TB; DRAM Buffer; AES 256-bit Data Encryption and TCG OPAL 2.0; LDPC ECC error correction, RAID Engine, and End-to-End Data Path Protection; Thermal Throttling automatically adjusts temperatures for prolonged product lifespan; Complies with ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) IEC/EN 61000-4-2 level 4 standard; Suitable for server, networking, surveillance, and IoT related applications

For more information, visit: https://industrial.adata.com/en/product/IM2P41B8

Innodisk Corporation - DR5 5600 32GB Industrial Grade Very Low Profile Server Memory Module

This DDR5 DRAM module is designed as a VLP form factor, with only 17.8 mm height but the data rate is up to 5600 MT/s and capacity of 32GB. It is equipped with a register for enhancing the clock and commanding and controlling signals. Additionally, there is an on-module power management IC to control the voltage with 1.1v as JEDEC standard. Original IC is used on this module to meet strict industrial standards. Single-bit error correction and detection are available for this module. In addition, it can be operated under 85% RH with anti-sulfuration protection against harsh environments. There are 3 major challenges to developing DDR5 5600 32GB RDIMM, signal interference, power integrity, and signal integrity, because of the compact size.

Innodisk successfully adopts HDI Ultra Low Loss PCB with exclusive layout design, power, and signal integrity test and overcome the challenges. With the smaller size, this module saves 40% of the space, enhancing airflow inside the system, and allowing flexible internal layout design. This module is the optimal memory solution for networking & surveillance systems, edge AI computing, and micro data center equipment, where heat dissipation and chassis size are much considered.

For more information, visit: https://www.innodisk.com/tw/products/dram-module/server/registered-ddr5-long-dimm-vlp

Intel - Altera® Agilex™ 5 SoC FPGAs

Altera® Agilex™ 5 SoC FPGAs is a mid-range family optimized for high performance with lower power, plus the first and only FPGA fabric infused with AI. Benefits: 1.5X faster FPGA fabric performance vs. Stratix 10; Up to 42% lower total power vs. Stratix 10; Up to 2X better fabric performance/watt vs. competing 7nm FPGAs; Enhanced DSP with AI Tensor Block; Up to 56 TOPS (AI inferencing, Peak INT8); Integrated Transceivers 28-Gbps; MIPI D-PHY 3.5-Gbps; PCIe 4.0; Ethernet MAC/PCS up to 25GbE; Time-Sensitive Networking MAC controller/endpoint; Secure Device Manager; SoC subsystem: dual Arm Cortex-A76, dual Cortex-A55 cores, & peripherals; Advanced Memory Interface Support.

Applications/use-cases: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/content-details/787551/applications-spotlight-using-agilex-5-fpgas-across-various-markets.html?DocID=787551

The Agilex 5 FPGAs feature the industry’s first Enhanced DSP with AI Tensor Block, specifically designed for high-efficiency artificial intelligence (AI) and digital signal processing (DSP) functionality. The AI Tensor Block enables efficient AI processing. AI inferencing workloads have now extended well into edge applications. The Agilex 5 FPGA allows you to optimize the AI resources in the device and create custom-sized inference IP with the FPGA industry’s only single push-button flow incorporating AI frameworks. This means you can tailor the FPGA to your specific AI workload requirements, optimizing for either performance or power efficiency.

For more information, visit: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/details/fpga/agilex/5.html

Vecow - ECS-4700 Marine-Grade Rugged Embedded System

The Vecow ECS-4700 is a Marine-grade Rugged Embedded System. Based on 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5 Processor and with 2 DDR5 memory capabilities up to 64 GB, the ECS-4700 is compact design while delivering high-performance computing capabilities. The ECS-4700 is EN60945 compliant, features isolated PoE protection, and includes 2 2.5G LAN, 4 PoE+, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, and optional isolated COM RS-232/422/485. With a wide range temperature range from -25°C to 75°C, DC 9V to 50V Redundant Power Input, and Software Ignition Control, the ECS-4700 excels in harsh environments and demanding environments.

The Vecow ECS-4700 is a fanless computer system equipped with a potent 10-core 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5 processor and is certified EN60945 for marine-grade ruggedness. Its isolated protection design for PoE GigE LAN and serial COM ports enhances electrical resistance and anti-interference capabilities within the marine computer system, ensuring minimal impact on other instruments and bolstering overall reliability. With a slim, rugged configuration facilitating easy installation, along with anti-vibration and shock resistance features, the ECS-4700 delivers dependable performance and flexibility in challenging sea and space-constrained environments.

For more information, visit: https://www.vecow.com/dispPageBox/vecow/VecowCP.aspx?ddsPageID=ECS-4700_EN&

ADLINK - LEC-IMX95

ADLINK LEC-IMX95, based on the powerful NXP i.MX95 (6x Arm Cortex-A55 + 1x Arm Cortex-M7 + 1x Arm Cortex-M33) processor with an integrated ISP and eIQ Neutron Neural Processing Unit (NPU) operating at up to 2 TOPS., is the latest SMARC revision 2.1 compliant module. It combines power-efficient high-performance compute, immersive Arm® Mali™-powered 3D graphics, innovative NXP NPU accelerator for machine learning, and high-speed data processing with safety and security features.

This tiny SMARC module has everything that is needed for today's edge computing: efficient six-core CPU, powerful Arm Mali G310 3D graphics, integrated ISP, VPU, and NPU for edge AI. And all of it under 10W power envelope. Perfect for any 24/7 industrial deployment with longevity until 2040.

For more information, visit: https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Computer_on_Modules/SMARC/LEC-IMX95?lang=en

Connect Tech - Graphite VPX/AGX Orin

The Graphite VPX/AGX Orin is a 3U VPX single board computer (SBC) designed for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Industrial. Aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) standard it ensures seamless interoperability with SOSA-aligned systems. Equipped with complete Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) support, the Graphite VPX/AGX Orin enables efficient remote management and monitoring capabilities. High-speed interfaces such as dual 10GBASE-KR Ethernet, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 and PCIe x8 Gen4 allow for ample expansion and integration of additional peripherals. Meeting MIL-STD-810H and DO-160 for shock and vibration, it is an ideal choice for today’s mission-critical aerospace and defense AI applications.

SOSA-aligned, the Graphite VPX/AGX Orin is designed as a rugged solution for military and aerospace applications, able to be deployed in harsh environments or integrated into complex systems. With full IPMI support, the Graphite VPX/AGX Orin can be controlled remotely to monitor the health, status, and power usage of the system for reliable operation in any environment. A modular solution, the Graphite VPX/AGX Orin can seamlessly integrate with other SOSA-compliant components and systems, drastically reducing development costs and time-to-market. The Graphite VPX/AGX Orin is engineered to MIL-STD-810H and RTCA DO-160, ready to meet the challenges of today’s mission-critical AI operations.

For more information, visit: https://connecttech.com/product/3u-vpx-agx-orin/

IBASE - EC3100 Fanless Edge AI Computer

The EC3100 fanless edge AI computer is specifically designed for AI applications in various sectors such as smart city, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation. It is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano/NX and operates over a wide temperature range from -40°C to 75°C. Equipped with rugged, industrial-grade hardware and a range of interfaces, the EC3100 is an ideal choice for AI deployments that require exceptional processing power and can easily handle the most demanding AI workloads. Additionally, it features four PoE LAN ports with WiFi/BT/LTE/5G, providing in-band and out-of-band (OOB) capabilities for streamlined data collection and comprehensive communication capabilities.

Recently, AI has been booming, and there is a growing demand for AI-powered computers that can analyze and recognize large amounts of data to perform specific AI tasks. The EC3100 enables simple and easy-to-integrate remote device management technology with the OOB function via the I210 Ethernet port for indoor or 5G/LTE for harsh outdoor environments to ensure that devices continue to operate without interruption, even when they appear to be unresponsive. In addition, it supports a premium remote OTA update to ensure devices are running the latest JetPack versions for unstoppable edge AI device performance.

For more information, visit: https://www.ibase.com.tw/en/product/category/Intelligent_System/Edge_AI_Computer/NVIDIA_AI_Computing_Platform/EC3100

Innatera - Spiking Neural Processor T1

The Spiking Neural Processor T1 is the world’s first neuromorphic microcontroller, bringing advanced AI closer to the sensor. It uses an ultra-low-power spiking neural network engine and a nimble RISC-V processor core to form a single-chip solution for processing sensor data quickly and efficiently. A comprehensive companion to sensors, it enables next-generation AI and signal processing capabilities within a narrow power and latency envelope. The T1 unlocks breakthrough applications in battery-powered, power-limited, and latency-critical devices.

The Spiking Neural Processor T1 is the world’s first neuromorphic microcontroller, bringing advanced AI closer to the sensor. It uses an ultra-low-power spiking neural network engine and a nimble RISC-V processor core to form a single-chip solution for processing sensor data quickly and efficiently. A comprehensive companion to sensors, it enables next-generation AI and signal processing capabilities within a narrow power and latency envelope. The T1 unlocks breakthrough applications in battery-powered, power-limited, and latency-critical devices. The Spiking Neural Processor is the industry’s first neuromorphic microcontroller, inspired by the structure and information processing mechanisms of the brain. It uses an analog-mixed signal computational architecture that allows advanced AI functions to be realized at a power dissipation of under 1mW. The chip enables advanced AI and signal processing functions to be integrated alongside or within sensors, with an unprecedented combination of ultra-low power and low latency. The cutting-edge product commercializes over a decade of research into brain-inspired computing and energy-efficient processing, carried out at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

For more information, visit: https://innatera.com/products/spiking-neural-processor-t1

Enclustra – Pluto XZU20

Meet Pluto, the Ultra-compact Embedded Intelligence module, powered by AMD MPSoC. With Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0/3.0, and versatile I/O options, it's ideal for IoT, edge computing, and industrial control. Featuring ARM quad-core Cortex-A53, Mali-400 GPU, and FPGA fabric, it excels in high-performance computing tasks, catering to data centers, edge AI, and multimedia processing. Its mini form factor suits space-constrained applications like drones, portable medical devices, and wearables, offering robust processing power in limited spaces. Pluto: where compactness meets capability.

Pluto is the Ultra-compact Embedded Intelligence. Its transformative power will revolutionize traditional devices into portable essentials and unlock new possibilities for Embedded FPGA applications. It facilitates AI integration in portable devices like drones, wearables, and smart cameras, enabling AI everywhere. As the world's most compact FPGA SoM, it's a game-changer for AI vision on FPGA-powered systems with minimal effort. Its plug-and-play integration into industrial and commercial devices makes AI-powered vision applications more accessible. With its affordable design, Pluto offers a blend of affordability and competitive pricing, making it the ideal choice for various commercial applications without compromising quality. Pluto is undeniably a game-changer, defining new possibilities and setting innovation benchmarks in the FPGA world.

For more information, visit: https://www.enclustra.com/en/products/system-on-chip-modules/pluto-xzu20/