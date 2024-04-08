embedded world 2024 Best in Show Winners
April 08, 2024
Story
All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.
AI & Machine Learning
- Eurotech - ReliaCOR 44-11
- Vecow - ECS-4700 Marine-Grade Rugged Embedded System
- Connect Tech - Graphite VPX/AGX Orin
Analog, Power & Related Products
- Dracula Technologies - LAYER®Vault
Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals
- ADLINK Technology Inc. - Open Frame Touch Panel PC - SP2-IMX8 Series
- Beagleboard.org - BeagleY-AI
- IBASE - AMI240 Multi-OS System
Data Analytics
Development Tools & Operating Systems
- BlackBerry QNX - QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0
Memory & Storage
- ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. - N651Si/N601Sc CFexpress Type B cards
- Exascend - AS500 Series BGA SSD
- Innodisk Corporation - E1.S 4TG2-P
MEMS & Sensors
- SI Time - SiTime Epoch Platform
Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP
- Ambiq - Apollo510 MCU
- Synaptics - SL-Series
- Imagination Technologies - Imagination APXM-6200 CPU
Security
- PTC- PTC Perc PVM Protect
- Pantherun Technologies – AES-Based Encryption
- OP4, Inc. - OP[4] Product Security Platform
Wired & Wireless Connectivity (including IoT & Industrial)
- Fibocom Wireless Inc. - 5G Premium Smart Module SC171
- Ignion - Oxion™
- Software AG - thin-edge.io