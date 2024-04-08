Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2024 Best in Show Winners

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

April 08, 2024

Story

embedded world 2024 Best in Show Winners

All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

AI & Machine Learning

Analog, Power & Related Products

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

Data Analytics

Development Tools & Operating Systems

Memory & Storage

MEMS & Sensors

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP

Security

Wired & Wireless Connectivity (including IoT & Industrial)

Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Analog & Power
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Open Source
Security
Software & OS
Topic Tags
Analog & Power
Image Credit: e-peas
e-peas Showcases Complete Solutions for Batteryless Design with Industry-Leading Ecosystem Partners at embedded world

April 5, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: AntennaWare
AntennaWare to Launch Innovative New Range of BodyWave™ UWB Antenna at Embedded World 24

April 5, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: ATP Electronics
Embedded World 2024: High-Endurance, Robust Cross-Temp Reliability 176-Layer Storage, DDR5-5600 Solutions Take Center Stage at ATP Electronics’ Exhibit

April 5, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Tuxera
Road to embedded world: Tuxera Secures Storage and Networks

April 9, 2024

MORE