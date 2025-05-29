Embedded Computing Design

Ken Briodagh Interviews Josef Joubert with Network Optix at embedded world 2025

May 29, 2025

Video

Josef Joubert of Intel partner Network Optix talks to Ken Briodagh about how the Intel platform enables their computer vision and AI applications.

Healthcare
Tear Down: Noise Luna Ring

May 22, 2025

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Longsys
Storage Meets AI: Longsys to Showcase Comprehensive Innovation at COMPUTEX 2025

May 12, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: Qt Group
Qt Group Reimagines UI Development with Seamless Integration Across Programming Languages

May 21, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Embedded Executive: AI Is an Energy Hog That We Have To Deal With | Empower Semiconductor

May 28, 2025

MORE