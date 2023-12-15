Samsung Press Conference at CES 2024: Connectivity in the Age of AI

Press Release

Samsung Electronics will hold a press conference on January 8, a day before exhibitions open for the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. EST) at the South Pacific Ballroom, North Convention Center, Mandalay Bay Hotel. Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung’s DX (Device eXperience) Division, will open the press conference, introducing the theme of ‘AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI.’

The press conference will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom. Until then, stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for more updates on the company’s plans for CES 2024.