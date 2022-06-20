SmartCow Edge AINVR Makes Its Debut on the NVIDIA Jetson NX-based Platform for Smart City Initiatives

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by SmartCow The first AINVR solution at the edge on the market. It can process up to 8 camera streams and switch between different AI models dynamically.

SmartCow announced the launch of Soter: and NVR (Network Video Recorder) platform with a built-in NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX 8GB/16GB and Nano module support to run data analytics that supports SmartCow’s new AINVR. The AINVR is a network video recorder with an additional layer of AI to provide automated alerts, analytics, and visualizations on a unified dashboard that is edge ready.

Meaning for the bigger AIOT or smart cities deployment, can also easily make the management and maintenance, within SmartCow's FleetTrackr solution.

With up to 8 camera streams, SmartCow AINVR solution can dynamically switch between different AI models. Its fanless AI network video recorder system supports AI functions, 9 Ethernet ports (PoE x 8, GbE x 1) on the front and back of the device and up to 8 RTSP cameras. Soter supports AI applications such as license plate detection, face mask detection, object classification, etc.

Soter-supported AINVR can perform tasks such as people and vehicle detection, while further processing of this data can be done on the NVR itself for real-time visualization on a unified interface.

Soter enables developers to have a reliable AINVR solution at the edge.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide our users with an edge computing solution, instead of cloud computing," said Ravi Kiran, Founder and CEO of SmartCow. "We have been working to create tools that will further Smart City development and we believe Soter will do just that."

Hardware Key Features:

Specifically designed for use with IP Cameras

Supports 9 ports Ethernet (8x PoE, 1x GbE)

Rich I/O interfaces and flexible expansion

Wide Operating temperature (-20C~+65C)

Software Key Features:

Exceptional recording performance

Lower Maintenance Costs

Simplified System Management

