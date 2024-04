The Evolution of AIoT from AI Experts

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re featuring a group of AI experts all hailing from vendors based in Taiwan. The vendors, certainly leaders in their own right, are DFI, ASUS IoT, and Shuttle, and they all feature IoT products, or in this case, AIoT products. The event was organized by TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council). Give it a listen.