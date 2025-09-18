Embedded Computing Design

The New Frontier of Spatial AI: Using LiDAR for Safer, Smart Mobility

September 18, 2025

Whitepaper

The New Frontier of Spatial AI: Using LiDAR for Safer, Smart Mobility

This whitepaper explores how LiDAR, a cutting-edge remote sensing technology that uses invisible laser light to generate highly accurate 3D maps of environments, outperforms conventional perception technologies in transportation hubs and smart cities.


It highlights simplified scaling and installation, lower operational costs, and enhanced privacy protection. Featuring insights from industry leaders, it showcases how Outsight’s advanced Spatial AI platform and ASUS IoT’s robust hardware solutions deliver scalable, reliable, and privacy-friendly spatial intelligence—driving long-term value for infrastructure operators.

Silvia KuoName: Silvia Kuo
Title: Director of Business Development and Partnerships at ASUS
Silvia Kuo leads Business Development for ASUS AIoT in EMEA, driving partnerships through the ASUS AIoT Alliance Program. Passionate about solving customer challenges, she has deployed innovative technologies across Smart City, Smart Retail, and Transportation projects.

Networking & 5G
Deploy Channel Sounding In Your Bluetooth Devices

December 16, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: RunSafe Security
New RunSafe Security Report: Engineering Leaders Brace for Rising Cyber Risks in Embedded AI

December 11, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Accenture
Accenture to Purchase 65% of DLB, Boosting AI Data Center Engineering and Consulting

December 17, 2025

MORE