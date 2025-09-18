The New Frontier of Spatial AI: Using LiDAR for Safer, Smart Mobility

Whitepaper

This whitepaper explores how LiDAR, a cutting-edge remote sensing technology that uses invisible laser light to generate highly accurate 3D maps of environments, outperforms conventional perception technologies in transportation hubs and smart cities.

It highlights simplified scaling and installation, lower operational costs, and enhanced privacy protection. Featuring insights from industry leaders, it showcases how Outsight’s advanced Spatial AI platform and ASUS IoT’s robust hardware solutions deliver scalable, reliable, and privacy-friendly spatial intelligence—driving long-term value for infrastructure operators.

Name: Silvia Kuo

Title: Director of Business Development and Partnerships at ASUS

Silvia Kuo leads Business Development for ASUS AIoT in EMEA, driving partnerships through the ASUS AIoT Alliance Program. Passionate about solving customer challenges, she has deployed innovative technologies across Smart City, Smart Retail, and Transportation projects.