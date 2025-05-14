The Road to COMPUTEX 2025: BIOSTAR Set to “Unlock the Future of Edge AI”

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: BIOSTAR

BIOSTAR will attend this year’s COMPUTEX where at its booth, P0808, it will promote its message of “Unlock the Future of Edge AI”. Booth highlights will include a variety of technology such as industrial-grade edge AI platforms, EdgeComp embedded IPC systems, and the latest consumer PC motherboards, graphics cards, SSDs, and DDR memory.

Visitors will witness demonstrations powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Edge AI and collaborative AI solutions designed in partnership with DEEPX and MemryX. The platforms are ideal for industrial automation, smart city infrastructure, and advanced HMI applications, offering scalable, high-efficiency performance at the edge.

Additionally, BIOSTAR will feature its innovations in industrial motherboards and edge systems including motherboards for automation that leverage Intel Q870 and W880 chipset, as well as compact, edge platforms such as the EdgeComp MS-series fanless IPC system lineup. Use cases include industrial control, embedded computing, and edge-based processing for mission-critical applications.

For mainstream gamers and PC builders, BIOSTAR will exhibit its Intel and AMD motherboards with the Intel Z890, Intel B860, and AMD B850 series boards. The gaming does not stop there, BIOSTAR’s gaming portfolio showcases the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series of graphics cards, high-speed DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules from the Gaming X and Storming V series, and SSDs.

For more information, visit biostar.com.