Embedded Computing Design

The Road to COMPUTEX 2025: BIOSTAR Set to “Unlock the Future of Edge AI”

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 14, 2025

Blog

The Road to COMPUTEX 2025: BIOSTAR Set to “Unlock the Future of Edge AI”
Image Credit: BIOSTAR

BIOSTAR will attend this year’s COMPUTEX where at its booth, P0808, it will promote its message of “Unlock the Future of Edge AI”. Booth highlights will include a variety of technology such as industrial-grade edge AI platforms, EdgeComp embedded IPC systems, and the latest consumer PC motherboards, graphics cards, SSDs, and DDR memory.

Visitors will witness demonstrations powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Edge AI and collaborative AI solutions designed in partnership with DEEPX and MemryX. The platforms are ideal for industrial automation, smart city infrastructure, and advanced HMI applications, offering scalable, high-efficiency performance at the edge.

Additionally, BIOSTAR will feature its innovations in industrial motherboards and edge systems including motherboards for automation that leverage Intel Q870 and W880 chipset, as well as compact, edge platforms such as the EdgeComp MS-series fanless IPC system lineup. Use cases include industrial control, embedded computing, and edge-based processing for mission-critical applications.

For mainstream gamers and PC builders, BIOSTAR will exhibit its Intel and AMD motherboards with the Intel Z890, Intel B860, and AMD B850 series boards. The gaming does not stop there, BIOSTAR’s gaming portfolio showcases the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series of graphics cards, high-speed DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules from the Gaming X and Storming V series, and SSDs.

For more information, visit biostar.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Topic Tags
Consumer
xMEMS Labs New Cowell MEMS Tweeter Powers AI Glasses

May 1, 2025

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Neumonda
Neumonda’s Modular Octopus Test Board Targets Efficient DRAM Evaluation

May 12, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Kontron’s Iskratel Lumia C16 Compact, Dual-Mode Combo OLT

May 5, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Revolutionizing Embedded with WebAssembly

May 12, 2025

MORE