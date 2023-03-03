The Road to embedded world ’23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Avalue Technology
March 03, 2023
News
Avalue will showcase its AI technology for object recognition, machine learning for medical, and its portfolio of the latest industrial products covering multi-display demonstrations with Rugged PCAP touch monitor. E-papers, HMI Control solution, high-performance computing, etc. Avalue will have a professional demonstration tour and live interaction with experts at hall 3 booth 550 during embedded world 2023.
AI Solutions
Avalue will demo its AI-Based industrial-grade systems- NVIDIA Jetson-based box PCs which enhance deep-learning capabilities to enable workload consolidation. With Object Recognition solution, Renity AIR uses AI recognition technology to automate, analyze and interpret visual data. Avalue’s partner, Biomedica, focuses on highly accurate medical AI, and will present osteoporosis AI solution to Screen Kit Uses Self-developed AI models and algorithms to complete the analysis in 6 seconds, and the overall accuracy rate has reached 95%.
Examination Room Solution
- A wireless mobile medical cart integrated with high quality, high resolution display
- Goomedi medical display expertise in high resolution color and greyscale displays
- Medical Workstation shows the patient's information and their reports immediately
- The LED indicator of examination room card for indicating the queuing status while ensuring privacy during examination
- Faithfully presents image details in operation room
- Suspended Dual-source Display - Secured, ergonomic and easy to use
- Supports multiple monitors in full screen, picture-in-picture, picture-by-picture or in multi-split
Smart Manufacturing Solutions
Multi-screen broadcasting control panel PCs can broadcast different information simultaneously to the E-papers and LCD Monitors with the outputs, HDMI, USB, and wireless. Additionally, backup and recovery technology from our partners Apacer and Allxon can conduct multiple SSD backups on edge AI systems.
EMS-BYTC2
- Microsoft Azure Certified IoT Device
- IP65 Rating and Wide Temperature Box PC, design for the harsh environment
- Multiple communication interfaces include Wi-Fi, LTE, DAQ, Ethernet
- Programmable LEDs for Status Indication
Avalue is a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance, and its products are designed to advance technologies for intelligent problem-solving computing solutions on SBC, COM-Express, Mini-ITX, embedded systems, and panel PCs. Avalue will also be launching its new Open Frame series, which supports different mounting in various sizes with multi-OS. It is ideal for use in applications such as industrial environments, medical field, and the retail market.
For more information, visit avalue.com.tw.