The Road to embedded world ’23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Avalue Technology

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue will showcase its AI technology for object recognition, machine learning for medical, and its portfolio of the latest industrial products covering multi-display demonstrations with Rugged PCAP touch monitor. E-papers, HMI Control solution, high-performance computing, etc. Avalue will have a professional demonstration tour and live interaction with experts at hall 3 booth 550 during embedded world 2023.

AI Solutions

Avalue will demo its AI-Based industrial-grade systems- NVIDIA Jetson-based box PCs which enhance deep-learning capabilities to enable workload consolidation. With Object Recognition solution, Renity AIR uses AI recognition technology to automate, analyze and interpret visual data. Avalue’s partner, Biomedica, focuses on highly accurate medical AI, and will present osteoporosis AI solution to Screen Kit Uses Self-developed AI models and algorithms to complete the analysis in 6 seconds, and the overall accuracy rate has reached 95%.

Examination Room Solution

A wireless mobile medical cart integrated with high quality, high resolution display

Goomedi medical display expertise in high resolution color and greyscale displays

Medical Workstation shows the patient's information and their reports immediately

The LED indicator of examination room card for indicating the queuing status while ensuring privacy during examination

Faithfully presents image details in operation room

Suspended Dual-source Display - Secured, ergonomic and easy to use

Supports multiple monitors in full screen, picture-in-picture, picture-by-picture or in multi-split

Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Multi-screen broadcasting control panel PCs can broadcast different information simultaneously to the E-papers and LCD Monitors with the outputs, HDMI, USB, and wireless. Additionally, backup and recovery technology from our partners Apacer and Allxon can conduct multiple SSD backups on edge AI systems.

EMS-BYTC2 ​

Microsoft Azure Certified IoT Device

IP65 Rating and Wide Temperature Box PC, design for the harsh environment

Multiple communication interfaces include Wi-Fi, LTE, DAQ, Ethernet

Programmable LEDs for Status Indication

Avalue is a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance, and its products are designed to advance technologies for intelligent problem-solving computing solutions on SBC, COM-Express, Mini-ITX, embedded systems, and panel PCs. Avalue will also be launching its new Open Frame series, which supports different mounting in various sizes with multi-OS. It is ideal for use in applications such as industrial environments, medical field, and the retail market.

For more information, visit avalue.com.tw.