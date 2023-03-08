The Road to embedded world ’23: Taoyuan City, Taiwan, MiTAC

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

For embedded world 2023, MiTAC will be located at hall 2 booth 204 showcasing its series of new generation Edge AI products for different edge AI related applications from deep learning, machine learning, and AI inferencing.

Real-time Calculation

In Industrial applications, the data is used mostly for the detection and control of abnormalities. But, the potential performance is for the optimization and prediction. Edge computing allows real-time operations for critical processes such as data analysis, decision making and taking action. It also decreases the costs and manpower requirements in data transmission and operation accuracy. Therefore, in many field like automation industries, visual inspection is increasingly used by Edge AI computing technology. In vehicle, smart ADAS driver assistance and incident detection also quite rapidly start to be adopted different autonomous vehicle applications.

Edge AI provides:

Increase Productivity

Improve Security

Enhance Safety

Faster Response

TRAFFIC FLOW MONITORING

Solutions: MB1-10AP + Intel® MovidiusTM MyriadTM X

Intel Apollo Lake Efficient 4C4T or 2C2T Processor for real-time traffic flow monitoring

Equipped with Intel® MovidiusTM MyriadTM X to enhance arithmetic capability for AI metadata computing

4 x USB3.0 and 3 x LAN Port for IP Camera connectivity

2 x mPCIE Slot for AI accelerator card or video capture card expansion

Expandable and Flexible I/O via Xpansion Modules

Wide temperature and wide voltage durability for harsh environment

SMART FACTORY CONTROL UNIT

Intel Xeon/Core-i7 processor for no latency computing power and center control

Nvidia Tesla T4/P4 graphic card for machine vision application

Up to 10 PoE for AOI camera connectivity

Expandable legacy I/O for rich sensors and devices control

Wide temperature and wide voltage durability for harsh environment

For more information, visit mitacmct.com.