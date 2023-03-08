The Road to embedded world ’23: Taoyuan City, Taiwan, MiTAC
March 08, 2023
News
For embedded world 2023, MiTAC will be located at hall 2 booth 204 showcasing its series of new generation Edge AI products for different edge AI related applications from deep learning, machine learning, and AI inferencing.
Real-time Calculation
In Industrial applications, the data is used mostly for the detection and control of abnormalities. But, the potential performance is for the optimization and prediction. Edge computing allows real-time operations for critical processes such as data analysis, decision making and taking action. It also decreases the costs and manpower requirements in data transmission and operation accuracy. Therefore, in many field like automation industries, visual inspection is increasingly used by Edge AI computing technology. In vehicle, smart ADAS driver assistance and incident detection also quite rapidly start to be adopted different autonomous vehicle applications.
Edge AI provides:
- Increase Productivity
- Improve Security
- Enhance Safety
- Faster Response
TRAFFIC FLOW MONITORING
Solutions: MB1-10AP + Intel® MovidiusTM MyriadTM X
- Intel Apollo Lake Efficient 4C4T or 2C2T Processor for real-time traffic flow monitoring
- Equipped with Intel® MovidiusTM MyriadTM X to enhance arithmetic capability for AI metadata computing
- 4 x USB3.0 and 3 x LAN Port for IP Camera connectivity
- 2 x mPCIE Slot for AI accelerator card or video capture card expansion
- Expandable and Flexible I/O via Xpansion Modules
- Wide temperature and wide voltage durability for harsh environment
SMART FACTORY CONTROL UNIT
Solutions: MX1-10FEP-D
- Intel Xeon/Core-i7 processor for no latency computing power and center control
- Nvidia Tesla T4/P4 graphic card for machine vision application
- Up to 10 PoE for AOI camera connectivity
- Expandable legacy I/O for rich sensors and devices control
- Wide temperature and wide voltage durability for harsh environment
For more information, visit mitacmct.com.