Vecow Co., Ltd.: PBC-1000

Image Credit: Vecow Co., Ltd.

Product Description:

Powered by Intel Atom®️ x6211E processor (Elkhart Lake), Vecow PBC-1000 supports memory DDR4 3200MHz up 32GB and independent display up to 4K resolution. Vecow PBC-1000 features fanless with small form factor design and supports -40°C to 70°C operating temperature and 12V DC power input, making it perfect solution for Intelligent Control, Energy Management, M2M or Industry 4.0 and AIoT applications.

Highlights:

Intel Atom®️ x6000 Series Processor delivers up to 40% faster compute and up to 2X better 3D graphics performance than the former generation solution

Small form factor, ultra-compact design

Fanless, -40°C to 70°C Operating Temperature

2 GigE LAN, 2 USB 3.0, 2 COM, M.2 Key B, M.2 Key E

SIM Socket for WiFi/5G/4G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS

Optional VHub AIoT Solution Service supports OpenVINO based AI accelerator and advanced Edge AI applications

Product Website Link:https://www.vecow.com/dispPageBox/vecow/VecowCT.aspx?ddsPageID=PRODUCTDTL_EN&dbid=4852972140

Datasheet Link:https://www.vecow.com/dispPageBox/vecow/VecowCT.aspx?ddsPageID=PRODUCTDTL_EN&dbid=4852972140

