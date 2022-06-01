Superior Sensor Technology’s New 4-Port, Dual Pressure Sensor for PAP Devices Reduces Design Complexity

Superior Sensor Technology announced the industry’s only 4-port, dual pressure sensor for Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) machines used in sleep apnea, COPD, asthma, and home ventilator applications.

The new CP301 integrates a gauge pressure sensor and a differential pressure sensor into a very small package with dedicated ports for each sensor, making it easier and more cost effective to design highly accurate, flexible PAP devices.

The CP301 pressure sensor is designed to improve the airflow and air pressure capability in Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bi-Level PAP (BiPAP), and Automatic PAP (APAP) devices. Per the press release, Superior Sensor is the only company to integrate the gauge and differential sensors into one product with 3 dedicated ports on the top and 1 dedicated port on the bottom of the device. This level of integration eliminates the need for a second physical sensor and reduces tubing and routing requirements in the device, which simplifies design, speeds time to market, reduces PCB space, and lowers system costs. The CP301 is also the industry’s only pressure sensor for PAP devices to support 64 configurations, making the system design more efficient and flexible.

Based on the company’s NimbleSense System-in-a-Sensor Architecture, the CP301 offers additional performance characteristics that are designed to increase the airflow and air pressure capabilities of the PAP machine to improve patient comfort and enhance overall user experience.

Both integrated sensors in the CP301 have accuracy within 0.05% of the selected pressure range, total error band within 0.15% of FSS, and long-term stability within 0.15% of FSS per year. This accuracy is due to the architecture’s very low noise floor, ensuring noise caused by fans or motors does not cause errors that could disrupt the therapy.

The CP301 has a 2 millisecond response time, providing timely feedback to the PAP machine to adjust the airflow based on apnea events, maximizing patient comfort and machine efficiency.

Each of the pressure sensors in the CP301 includes four factory calibrated pressure ranges and there are four selectable bandwidth filters, enabling the device to support 64 configurations. This enables manufactures to design flexible PAP machines for a broad range of age groups and medical concerns.

Limited quantities of the CP301 are currently available directly from Superior Sensor Technology. Production volumes will be available the end of Q2 with immediate delivery from Digi-Key Electronics and Mouser Electronics.

For more information, visit: Superior Sensor Technology and NimbleSense