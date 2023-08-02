Embedded Executive: Is GaN a Reliable Technology? Innoscience Europe

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Gallium nitride technology has been in the news quite a lot over past couple of years. It’s being touted as a far superior alternative to some of the competing technologies, particularly those that are silicon-based.



However, there’s been some buzz lately that GaN is not a reliable technology. To get to the truth, I spoke to Denis Marcon, the General Manager of Innoscience Europe on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Innoscience is one of the leaders in GaN technology and its components.