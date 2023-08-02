Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Is GaN a Reliable Technology? Innoscience Europe

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

August 02, 2023

Embedded Executive: Is GaN a Reliable Technology? Innoscience Europe

Gallium nitride technology has been in the news quite a lot over past couple of years. It’s being touted as a far superior alternative to some of the competing technologies, particularly those that are silicon-based.
 

However, there’s been some buzz lately that GaN is not a reliable technology. To get to the truth, I spoke to Denis Marcon, the General Manager of Innoscience Europe on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Innoscience is one of the leaders in GaN technology and its components.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Automotive
Product of the Week: Lattice Semiconductor’s Lattice Drive Solution Stack

July 31, 2023

MORE
Consumer
element14 and Hackster Communities Host Little Free STEM Library Design Challenge

July 24, 2023

MORE
Industrial
AI Enhances Industrial Machine Vision

August 2, 2023

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Weebit Nano
Weebit Keeps Getting its ReRAM Qualified

August 2, 2023

MORE