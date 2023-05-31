Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Is SiC Dead? Navitas Semiconductor

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

May 31, 2023

Fast-charging an end device like a smart phone in under 10 minutes using Gallium Nitride (GaN) power components is awesome. However, it’s not as great as it sounds, for a few reasons.

First, if you don’t have the latest and greatest battery technology, you may be doing damage to your battery. In addition, most of our phones are limiting the speed at which the battery can be charged, negating the advantages of GaN. To fully understand this, I spoke to Stephen Oliver, Vice President at Navitas Semiconductor on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
