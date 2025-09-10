Embedded Computing Design

High Voltage HVCC Class 1 Ceramic Capacitors from Vishay Target Medical Imaging and Industrial X-Ray Systems

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 10, 2025

News

Image Credit: Vishay

Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced a new family of Class 1 radial-leaded high voltage single-layer ceramic disc capacitors providing a low dissipation factor (DF) and DC bias for industrial and medical markets.

 

With a capacitance loss of under 25 percent at 15 kV, Vishay Roederstein’s HVCC Class 1 series outperforms Class 2 capacitors by maintaining twice the stability as well as delivering < 1.0 percent DF at 1 kHz is 0.5 percent lower.

HVCC Class 1 series devices highlight a capacitance range from 100 pF to 1 nF, with typical tolerances of ± 10 percent, voltages of 15 kVDC, and an operating temperature range from -30 °C to +85 °C.

The RoHS-compliant devices comprise of a silver-plated ceramic disc with tinned copper-clad steel connection leads offering 0.65 mm and 0.80 mm diameters. The components are available with straight leads with spacing of 9.5 mm and 12.5 mm, and showcases a housing made of fire-retardant epoxy resin in compliance with UL 94 V-0.

Due to its decreased power losses and reliability in high voltage generators, the solution is ideal for baggage scanners, medical and industrial X-ray applications, air purifiers and ionizers, and pulsed lasers.

For more information, visit vishay.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Healthcare
Healthcare - Medical Imaging
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Solid Sands
Solid Sands to Acquire Plum Hall

December 3, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Deploy Channel Sounding In Your Bluetooth Devices

December 16, 2025

MORE