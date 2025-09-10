High Voltage HVCC Class 1 Ceramic Capacitors from Vishay Target Medical Imaging and Industrial X-Ray Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Vishay Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced a new family of Class 1 radial-leaded high voltage single-layer ceramic disc capacitors providing a low dissipation factor (DF) and DC bias for industrial and medical markets.





With a capacitance loss of under 25 percent at 15 kV, Vishay Roederstein’s HVCC Class 1 series outperforms Class 2 capacitors by maintaining twice the stability as well as delivering < 1.0 percent DF at 1 kHz is 0.5 percent lower.

HVCC Class 1 series devices highlight a capacitance range from 100 pF to 1 nF, with typical tolerances of ± 10 percent, voltages of 15 kVDC, and an operating temperature range from -30 °C to +85 °C.

The RoHS-compliant devices comprise of a silver-plated ceramic disc with tinned copper-clad steel connection leads offering 0.65 mm and 0.80 mm diameters. The components are available with straight leads with spacing of 9.5 mm and 12.5 mm, and showcases a housing made of fire-retardant epoxy resin in compliance with UL 94 V-0.

Due to its decreased power losses and reliability in high voltage generators, the solution is ideal for baggage scanners, medical and industrial X-ray applications, air purifiers and ionizers, and pulsed lasers.

For more information, visit vishay.com.