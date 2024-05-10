OmniOn Power Introduces its CLP0312 Power Supply for Network Equipment Needs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: OmniOn Power OmniOn Power extended its CLP-series of fanless open-frame power supplies with its CLP0312FP, a compact solution delivering up to 300 watts (W) of power in a two-inch by four-inch form.

The CLP0312FP provides an input voltage range of 90-264Vac, a 12V output voltage, and efficacy greater than 92%, while meeting the necessary Class B emission standards for conducted and radiated emissions. According to the company, the power supplies, on average, have nearly one million hours between failures making it ideal for sealed enclosures such as outdoor telecom equipment.

The CLP0312FP aids in the ever expanding need for high-power density in applications like the latest networking equipment, including optical line terminals, switches, routers, and private base stations.

