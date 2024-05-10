Embedded Computing Design

OmniOn Power Introduces its CLP0312 Power Supply for Network Equipment Needs

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 10, 2024

News

Image Credit: OmniOn Power

OmniOn Power extended its CLP-series of fanless open-frame power supplies with its CLP0312FP, a compact solution delivering up to 300 watts (W) of power in a two-inch by four-inch form.

The CLP0312FP provides an input voltage range of 90-264Vac, a 12V output voltage, and efficacy greater than 92%, while meeting the necessary Class B emission standards for conducted and radiated emissions. According to the company, the power supplies, on average, have nearly one million hours between failures making it ideal for sealed enclosures such as outdoor telecom equipment.

The CLP0312FP aids in the ever expanding need for high-power density in applications like the latest networking equipment, including optical line terminals, switches, routers, and private base stations.

For more information, visit omnionpower.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power
Analog & Power - Analog Semiconductors & Sensors
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power - Energy Harvesting & Renewables
Analog & Power - PCBs & Components
Analog & Power - Power Semiconductors & Wireless Charging
Analog & Power
Image Credit: OmniOn Power
OmniOn Power Introduces its CLP0312 Power Supply for Network Equipment Needs

May 10, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Matter Working Group of CSA Publishes New Specification

May 10, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Security
Cybersecurity Resilience: Navigating Evolving Threats

May 9, 2024

MORE