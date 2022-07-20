STMicroelectronics Reveals Automotive High-Side Switch Controller with Flexible Diagnostics and Protection

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The STMicroelectronics VNF1048F automotive high-side switch controller combines enhanced system-protection and diagnostic features with ST’s I2-t silicon-fuse technology.

As the first in ST’s new STi2Fuse family with integrated I2-t protection, the VNF1048F is compatible with 12V, 24V, and 48V automotive power subsystems (board nets). Its flexibility is ideal for the latest automotive zonal electronic/electrical (E/E) architectures that boost efficiency and reliability while supporting increased electrification and extra functions for smart driving.

The feature-rich and adaptable VNF1048F has a serial peripheral interface (SPI) for a host microcontroller to configure and monitor system-protection and diagnostic features. These include under-voltage and over-temperature protection, thermal protection for the external high-side MOSFET, desaturation shutdown, and I2-t fuse settings. High-precision digital current sensing is built in. Analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) for monitoring the temperature-sensing thermistor voltage, output voltage, and MOSFET drain-source voltage are also integrated.

ST’s I2-t fuse, a defining feature of the STi2Fuse product family, provides superior fast-acting, resettable, and reliable over-current protection. Silicon fuses also help simplify vehicle wiring harnesses and reduce weight by eliminating user-accessible fuse boxes and the associated cabling and installation overheads. The savings in weight contribute to improving vehicle performance, including extended driving range and reduced CO2 emissions.

The VNF1048FTR is in production now and available in the QFN 32L 5mm x 5mm 32-lead package, from $1.77 for orders of 1000 pieces. Please contact your local ST sales office for further pricing options and sample requests.

For more information, visit: www.st.com/sti2fuse.