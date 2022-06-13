UnitedSiC’s Latest SiC FETs Suited for Mainstream 800-V Bus Architectures

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

United SiC, now a division of Qorvo, recently announced a next-generation series of 1200-V Silicon Carbide (SiC) FETs with what the company claims is the industry’s best spec for on-resistance.

The UF4C/SC series of Gen 4 FETs are suited for mainstream 800-V bus architectures in onboard chargers for electric vehicles, industrial battery chargers, industrial power supplies, DC-to-DC solar inverters, as well as welding machines, uninterruptible power supplies, and induction heating applications.

All RDS(on) options (23, 30, 53, and 70 mΩ) are offered in industry standard four-lead kelvin source TO-247 packages, providing cleaner switching at higher performance levels. The 53- and 70-mΩ devices are also available in the TO-247 three-lead package. This series of parts have excellent reliability, based on the well-managed thermal performance, which is a result of an advanced silver-sinter die attach and advanced wafer-thinning process.

All 1200-V SiC FETs are included in Qorvo’s FET-Jet Calculator, a free online design tool that allows for instant evaluation of efficiency, component losses, and junction temperature rise of devices used in a wide variety of AC/DC and isolated/non-isolated DC/DC converter topologies. Single and paralleled devices may be compared under user-specified heat-sinking conditions to enable optimum solutions.

In lots of 1000 and up, pricing for the 1200-V Gen 4 SiC FETs ranges from $5.71 for the UF4C120070K3S, to $14.14 for the UF4SC120023K4S.