Embedded Computing Design

Wanzl and Bicker Collaborate on SlidingDoor with Supercap-Based Emergency Power Supply

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 05, 2025

News

Wanzl and Bicker Collaborate on SlidingDoor with Supercap-Based Emergency Power Supply
Image Credit: Wanzl

Wanzl introduced its “SlidingDoor” solution, engineered for contemporary entrance and exit areas and is ideal for companies with high security and convenience necessities. With independent opening and closing mechanism of the sliding doors, access areas can be limited or flows of people can be managed efficiently and free of barriers.

The system is designed for applications including shop areas, self-service checkouts, company entrances, and fitness centers. It is equipped with next-generation drive technology and is offered with an emergency opening function in case of a power failure or fire. The drives are supplied with 24 V by an upstream AC/DC power supply to guarantee safe passage in various circumstances.

The power supply is developed by Bicker Elektronik and is a customized DC UPS module, the BICKER UPSIC-2403-B3, with Supercaps as energy storage. The DC UPS modules can be incorporated in compact spaces with one UPSIC-2403-B3 installed in each of the two columns of the “SlidingDoor“.

The customized B3 module consistently delivers peak power essential for the safety check after assembly, installation, or repair of the access gate. If voltage dips beneath the defined threshold voltage, the UPSIC-2403-B3 switches to backup operation within a split second and guarantees an uninterrupted and regulated 24VDC power supply at the output operating at a temperature range of -20°C to +70°C.

“We are pleased with the successful collaboration with Bicker, which has resulted in an optimal solution for our SlidingDoor. This partnership combines our expertise in access solutions with Bicker‘s energy management know-how and sets new standards in reliability and sustainability,” commented Marcel Engelmohr, Global Product Manager Access at Wanzl.

For more information, visit bicker.de/en/our-success-story-with-wanzl-automated-access-system.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
AI & Machine Learning
Vecow Powers AI-Enabled Urban Management

November 7, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: AAEON
AAEON Delivers Real-time Intelligence with Intel

November 10, 2025

MORE
Open Source
How to Enable Secure Boot on Raspberry Pi 4

October 30, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Emproof
The Road to embedded world North America: Emproof Nyx Live Demo Shows Real Attacker Tools in Action

October 28, 2025

MORE