Wanzl and Bicker Collaborate on SlidingDoor with Supercap-Based Emergency Power Supply

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Wanzl

Wanzl introduced its “SlidingDoor” solution, engineered for contemporary entrance and exit areas and is ideal for companies with high security and convenience necessities. With independent opening and closing mechanism of the sliding doors, access areas can be limited or flows of people can be managed efficiently and free of barriers.

The system is designed for applications including shop areas, self-service checkouts, company entrances, and fitness centers. It is equipped with next-generation drive technology and is offered with an emergency opening function in case of a power failure or fire. The drives are supplied with 24 V by an upstream AC/DC power supply to guarantee safe passage in various circumstances.

The power supply is developed by Bicker Elektronik and is a customized DC UPS module, the BICKER UPSIC-2403-B3, with Supercaps as energy storage. The DC UPS modules can be incorporated in compact spaces with one UPSIC-2403-B3 installed in each of the two columns of the “SlidingDoor“.

The customized B3 module consistently delivers peak power essential for the safety check after assembly, installation, or repair of the access gate. If voltage dips beneath the defined threshold voltage, the UPSIC-2403-B3 switches to backup operation within a split second and guarantees an uninterrupted and regulated 24VDC power supply at the output operating at a temperature range of -20°C to +70°C.

“We are pleased with the successful collaboration with Bicker, which has resulted in an optimal solution for our SlidingDoor. This partnership combines our expertise in access solutions with Bicker‘s energy management know-how and sets new standards in reliability and sustainability,” commented Marcel Engelmohr, Global Product Manager Access at Wanzl.

For more information, visit bicker.de/en/our-success-story-with-wanzl-automated-access-system.