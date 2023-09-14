Embedded Computing Design

Atmosic and Nichicon Combine to Harvest Energy in Your Wearables

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 14, 2023

Image Credit: Atmosic and Nichicon

Atmosic Technologies and Nichicon Corporation are collaborating on energy harvesting solutions for compact IoT components. Nichicon’s Lithium Titanate Rechargeable Battery (SLB) technology and Atmosic’s ATM33e series Bluetooth energy harvesting SoCs are designed for wearables and Bluetooth devices. They include Arm Cortex-M33F microcontroller, 1536MB of non-volatile memory, and 128KB of RAM.

“We look forward to a continued partnership with Nichicon leveraging our energy harvesting technology across a broad range of customer applications,” said Paul Davis, VP of Product Management at Atmosic.

SLB devices connect directly to Atmosic’s SoC and recharge utilizing harvested energy not requiring an individual power management unit (PMU). The rechargeables are delivered with a large number of discharge cycles (~25K cycles), low-temperature operation, and enhanced power density over similar styles.

“Nichicon is deeply committed to reducing the tech industry’s impact on the environment, including the growing problem of battery waste,” said Craig Anderson, President at Nichicon America. The solution can resist combustion from punctures and damage while coming in various form factors including 5x5mm , 7x7mm QFN packages, and an ultra-small chip-scale package (CSP).

For more information. visit nichiconbattery.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

