Infineon Promotes NVIDIA’s 800 VDC Revolution to Boost AI Data Center Efficiency and Reliability

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Infineon Technologies now supports the AI pupose 800 Volt direct current (VDC) power architecture announced by NVIDIA during Computex 2025. The move from 54 V data center power infrastructure to a centralized 800 VDC architecture enables reduced power losses, higher efficiency and reliability.

“There is no AI without power. That’s why we are working with NVIDIA on intelligent power systems to meet the power demands of future AI data centers while providing a serviceable architecture that reduces system downtimes to a minimum,” says Adam White, Division President Power & Sensor Systems at Infineon Technologies. “By driving the transformation towards high-density, reliable and safe 800 Volt powered data centers we are revolutionizing the way power is delivered to AI server racks. It’s our vision to maximize the value of every watt, ultimately paving the way for a more efficient and sustainable AI ecosystem.”

This new architecture demands new power conversion solutions and safety mechanisms to prevent downtime. According to the press release, AI data centers are profoundly investing in high-performance computing for AI leading toward Infineon and NVIDIA’s collaboration on safety and service aspects such as the hot-swap controller functionality, allowing future server boards to operate in 800 VDC power architectures.

In order to exchange server boards on an 800 VDC bus while the rack operates requires a controlled pre-charging and dis-charging of the board. Infineon supports this with a solution established on the advanced semiconductor material silicon carbide (SiC).

Enabled by the CoolSiC JFET technology, engineers can exchange server boards in an 800 VDC architecture while other servers continue to operate in the same rack, mitigating risks of downtime.

Learn more about Infineon’s AI power and data center solutions here.

Meet Infineon at OCP Global Summit 2025 on October 15 at the session “Power Conversion Solutions for future Server Boards operating directly from HV DC” by Gerald Deboy, Fellow Infineon Technologies

Powering AI data centers will be discussed at Infineon’s OktoberTech Silicon Valley 2025. More information is available at www.infineon.com/event/oktobertech