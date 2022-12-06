Embedded Computing Design

Lattice Releases Its Low Power FPGA Platform for the Edge

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

December 06, 2022

Lattice Semiconductor revealed its Lattice Avant, a new FPGA platform with 2.5X lower power, 2X faster throughput at lower power, connectivity with configurable SERDES up to 25 Gbps, PCIe Gen 4, high performance I/O including memory interface support for LPDDR4 and DDR5, software support leveraging existing Lattice software solutions, and in a 6X smaller package size.

The first device family released from Lattice Semiconductor is the Lattice Avant™-E FPGAs that were developed for complications at the edge consisting of AI and data management solutions. Ideal applications for the Lattice Avant series are communications, computing, industrial, and automotive.

