Mouser to Inspire Innovation at Electronica 2022

October 17, 2022 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, will be exhibiting at Electronica 2022, the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics, in Munich from 15 November through 18 November 2022. Mouser will once again partner with TTI, Inc to exhibit in Hall C3 at Booth 578.

Throughout Electronica 2022, the Mouser booth will feature a “spin-to-win” game and prize draw. Alongside this, attendees can relax and enjoy a hot drink at the Mouser coffee bar. Visitors to the booth will also have an opportunity to use the Mouser Customer Service Pod, where the team will guide attendees through the Mouser website and answer all queries.

Spin-to-Win

Mouser will be running its ever-popular “spin-to-win” game, open to all visitors to the booth. In a change to previous years, the game will use gesture control to initiate the spin, giving visitors the chance to win one prize from a host of gadgets and dev tools, such as a high-quality miniature multi-tool or a multimeter test device.

Mouser Coffee Bar

Attendees can relax and catch up with others over a hot beverage at the coffee bar. A barista will serve all visitors coffee in a Mouser/TTI branded cup, with the option to take home a ceramic Mouser mug.

Customer Service Pod

The customer service team will be on hand to offer attendees demonstrations and guidance on how to use the extensive range of services and tools on the Mouser website, including the FORTE Intelligent BOM tool, the Price and Availability Assistant, ECAD design library and Mouser’s useful conversion calculators. The Mouser team will also be available to answer questions regarding orders and delivery times and to offer suggestions for technical resources that buyers and designers may find useful.

Online Prize Draw

Mouser will also be running an Electronica 2022 online prize draw, where registrants can enter to win one of the following prizes:

Mouser’s Electronica 2022 online prize draw is open for entries from 10 October to 2 December 2022.

To enter the prize draw and to learn more about Mouser’s exhibition at Electronica, visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/electronica-2022 (English) or https://emea.info.mouser.com/electronica-2022-de (German).

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

