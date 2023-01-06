onsemi Showcasing its 1700 V EliteSiC Family at CES 2023

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by onsemi CES 2023. onsemi is highlighting its 1700 V EliteSiC silicon carbide (SiC) family at CES 2023. The series consists of the 1700 V EliteSiC MOSFET and two 1700 V avalanche-rated EliteSiC Schottky diodes. EliteSiC devices deliver dependable performance for industrial drive and energy infrastructure applications needing a Vgs range of -15 V/25 V for fast switching and control of gate voltages growing to -10V.

For fast switching and renewable energy applications, a low Qg is required. Within a controlled environment of 1200 V at 40 Amps, the 1700 V EliteSiC MOSFET attains a gate charge (Qg) of 200 nC.

Implementing EliteSiC components will maximize reverse voltage (VRRM) and peak repetitive reverse voltage of a device. Reverse leakage performance and optimal reverse current (IR) of µA at 25°C and 100 µA at 175°C was also noted during testing.

The NTH4L028N170M1 produces higher breakdown voltage (BV) SiC solutions needed for innovative Industrial designs.

The NDSH25170A, NDSH10170A provide constant high-voltage function at high temperatures.

“By providing best-in-class efficiency with reduced power losses, the new 1700 V EliteSiC devices reinforce the high standards of superior performance and quality for products in our EliteSiC family as well as further expand the depth and breadth of onsemi’s EliteSiC,” said Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager, Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “Together with our end-to-end SiC manufacturing capabilities, onsemi offers the technology and supply assurance to meet the needs of industrial energy infrastructure and industrial drive providers.”



Find more information at onsemi.com, or visit us at CES 2023.