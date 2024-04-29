PRBX Continues to Power Up

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Powerbox

Powerbox (PRBX) released its ECD1000A family for harsh environments including ground-based defense applications and industrial. The platform is contained in a metal IP65 enclosure with baseplate conduction cooling delivering 1000W that is compatible with a baseplate operating temperature range of -40 up to +75 degrees C. Able to meet the requirements of the MIL-STD-810H standard, interior boards and components are protected with a conformal coating.

The ECD1000A series is capable of enduring harsh transients and meeting demanding EMC standards necessary for common defense and challenging industrial applications in accordance with MIL-STD-461 CE102 / RE102 and compliant with MIL-STD-1399-300. The power supply controls a wide universal input range from 85 to 305VAC with power factor correction (PFC).

Developed to meet commercial and military off-the-shelf (COTS/MOTS) business models, the ECD1000A comes in a 12VDC, 28VDC, 500W, and 700W output versions. According to PRBX, the ECD1000A operates with a wide universal input range from 85 to 305VAC (Nominal 100 to 277VAC) with a PFC power factor of 0.98/0.95 (110VAC/230VAC).



For more information, visit prbx.com.