A Precision Timing Solution for Tesla's Dojo System from SiTime

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Photo by Austin Ramsey on Unsplash SiTime provides an alternative MEMS oscillator with system-level techniques for fixing the problem of dense integration design of Dojo power module.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – October 3, 2022 -- SiTime Corporation released a delivering precision timing solutions for the Tesla Dojo System with a no limits philosophy. Dojo’s system design lead, Bill Chang noted “Solving density problems is the cornerstone of achieving our system performance. Unlike conventional designs, we had to design a unique power module which is very dense and integrates all components, including timing. SiTime’s MEMS clocking technology and system-level knowledge enabled a power module that optimized unprecedented density and complex integration, which in turn, enabled high system performance on Dojo.”

The levels require precise, steady, and consistent clocking as precision timing is the epicenter that allows the limits of components.

“The problem on Tesla’s Dojo power module is one of the more unique cases in my 35 year engineering career” stated Nara Bharath, executive vice president of systems engineering at SiTime. “The power module for Tesla’s Dojo system is very dense, with vertical integration of key components, including clocks. We worked closely with Tesla engineers to find the root cause, select the right SiTime part and program it appropriately to fix this problem, ensuring that the system works in harsh conditions. Our collaboration with Tesla is a great example of how leaders can work together to advance the future of electronics.”

