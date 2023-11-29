IAR Calculates the Long-Term Cost of "Free"
November 29, 2023
News
Uppsala, Sweden. IAR CTO, Anders Holmberg, offered the following perspective on what free costs, “Free tools may seem like a good idea, but they often result in higher long-term costs due to inefficiencies and the need for additional resources to compensate for their limitations.” To help combat lost money, when trying to save, IAR released its Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) calculator to its Embedded Workbench.
Personalization Options Include:
- Tool Specifics
- Team Size
- Project Complexity
- Organizational Goals
Bill Lamie, Founder and CEO at PX5 RTOS and previously CEO/Co-Founder, of Express Logic/Microsoft Azure RTOS commented, “When it comes to making smart investments in efficient tech, IAR's Embedded Workbench is my clear top choice. For serious developers seeking to up their game, IAR is an undeniable leader.”
For more information, visit iar.com.