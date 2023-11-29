IAR Calculates the Long-Term Cost of "Free"

Image Credit: IAR

Uppsala, Sweden. IAR CTO, Anders Holmberg, offered the following perspective on what free costs, “Free tools may seem like a good idea, but they often result in higher long-term costs due to inefficiencies and the need for additional resources to compensate for their limitations.” To help combat lost money, when trying to save, IAR released its Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) calculator to its Embedded Workbench.