IAR Ratifies its IAR Visual State

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Uppsala, Sweden. IAR updated its model-based design solution, IAR Visual State, that aids in cross-platform design and added visualization benefits for generating code quickly and aiding in a low-code development methodology.

Anders Holmberg, CTO at IAR said, "The recent features added, such as variant handling, C# and Java code generation, support for requirement management (ReqIF format), and a modernized hierarchical coder enable developers to work in large and distributed teams with different skills from embedded to mobile/PC applications, including low-code development."

IAR combined the state chart editor and navigator into one solution utilizing tabbed windows for a similar graphical user interface on both Windows and Linux. The release is compatible with Linux Ubuntu 18 and Ubuntu 20. Updating the IAR Visual State enables designers to graphically design state machines, generate source code compliancy, and automating documentation generation.

IAR Visual State is ideal for:

Automotive instrument clusters

Self-driving vehicle systems

PLCs

Control systems

For more information, visit iar.com/visualstate.