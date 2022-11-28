Lauterbach and AbsInt Collaborate to Accelerate Runtime Analyses

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Lauterbach and AbsInt have combined Lauterbach's PowerTrace modules for real-time tracing and AbsInt's TimeWeaver for estimating worst-case execution time (WCET) to calculate the worst-case program runtime in safety-critical applications.

For more efficient runtime analyses, the PowerTrace modules provide information about the program flow, interrupts, and task switches, while TimeWeaver collects and analyzes the data using the measured execution times of code sections from real-time tracing to estimate the WCET.

"Developers of embedded software can now reach their goals even faster by utilizing data from our real-time traces for static WCET analyses", explains Norbert Weiss, managing director of Lauterbach GmbH. "The joint solution with AbsInt represents a major improvement in the development of safety-critical applications, especially those with real-time requirements."

To further the detection and remedy of software errors in embedded systems, the memory requirements for the data being exchanged is now reduced through compression and optimization, enabling TimeWeaver to deliver faster results using less memory.

According to the companies, the combination of the two solutions is designed to support all current CPU architectures, as well as complex heterogeneous SoCs where WCET runtime analysis is required.

"Thanks to our excellent cooperation, WCET analyses are now more viable for more complex processors", says Dr. Christian Ferdinand, managing director of AbsInt Angewandte Informatik GmbH.

For more information, visit: www.lauterbach.com and www.absint.com